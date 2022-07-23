Martin Kuczmarski Sells 8,693 Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $60,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

