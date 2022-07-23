McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.30. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Shares of McEwen Mining are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.