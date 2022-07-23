Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after buying an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

