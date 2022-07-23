Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Trading 9.6% Higher

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.03. 247,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 220,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

