Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $183.17, but opened at $174.30. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $173.83, with a volume of 275,408 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

