Micro Focus International plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Micro Focus International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Micro Focus International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

MFGP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

