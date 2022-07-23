Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.52.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

