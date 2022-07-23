Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 307.0% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,932 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 912,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,350,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average is $283.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

