Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

