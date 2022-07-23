Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

