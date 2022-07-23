Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

