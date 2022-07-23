Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63,905 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

