Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.