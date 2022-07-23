Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MHK. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $134.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

