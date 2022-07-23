MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading 4% Higher

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 3,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

