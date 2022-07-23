Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Price Target Cut to CHF 6

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of MLLCF stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

