Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Price Target Cut to CHF 6

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Molecular Partners Price Performance
Shares of MLLCF stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molecular Partners (MLLCF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.