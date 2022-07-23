MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 287.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Cowen began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLTX stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

