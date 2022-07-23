Morgan Stanley Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $42.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.