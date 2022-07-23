Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MORF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. Morphic has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

