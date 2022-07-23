Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

