Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.21. 13,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 34,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.