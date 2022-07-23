National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$47.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

