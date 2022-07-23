National Bank Financial Comments on Artis REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
