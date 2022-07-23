National Bank Financial Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGDPF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.48.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

