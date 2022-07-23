National Bank Financial Weighs in on Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.80.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90. In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.31 per share, with a total value of C$25,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $176,404.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

