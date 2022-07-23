National Bank Financial Weighs in on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$3.14. The business had revenue of C$201.70 million for the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
