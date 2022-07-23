National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.16.

DPM opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2543029 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

