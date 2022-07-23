National Bankshares Lowers Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$15.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.53% from the company’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.96 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.77.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

