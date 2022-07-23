National Bankshares Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$11.75

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.79.

TSE FR opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,863.33.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,400,000. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,840.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

