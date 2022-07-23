National Bankshares Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$11.75

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.
FR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.79.
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.2 %
TSE FR opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,863.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,400,000. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,840.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
