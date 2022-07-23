National Bankshares Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FVI. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.03.

TSE:FVI opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.27 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$964.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,749,759.14. Insiders have acquired 82,178 shares of company stock worth $296,877 over the last 90 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

