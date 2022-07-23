National Bankshares Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$2.25

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

IMG stock opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$876.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.32. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

