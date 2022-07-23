National Bankshares Lowers Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$157.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,610. In related news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,304,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,610. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.