Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

