Neenah (NYSE:NP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Neenah Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neenah

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neenah by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neenah in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neenah by 77.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Neenah by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

