Neenah (NYSE:NP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Neenah Trading Down 4.4 %
NYSE:NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46.
Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
