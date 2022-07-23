Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Netflix Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

