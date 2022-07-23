New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Shares Up 0.2%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. 49,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 62,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.