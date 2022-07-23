Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 136,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 4.3 %

Hasbro stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

