Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Andersons by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 199,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 144,486 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,682,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 0.7 %

Andersons stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

