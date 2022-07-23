Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,744 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

