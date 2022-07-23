Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,100 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Foot Locker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

