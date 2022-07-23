Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,462 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £115 ($137.48) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.