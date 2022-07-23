Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.91 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

