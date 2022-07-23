Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.82 and a 52-week high of $221.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

