Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

