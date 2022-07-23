Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CSG Systems International worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

