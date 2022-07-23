Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $34.43 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.