Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brady by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brady by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

