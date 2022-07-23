Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 483,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

