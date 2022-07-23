Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2,435.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,062 shares of company stock worth $6,662,928 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

