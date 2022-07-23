Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $120.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

